Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Rain Live Updates: 73 Dead In UP, Normal Life Hit In Bihar

As many as 73 people have died in four days in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh. The state govt has sounded red alert in most eastern UP districts. On Saturday, it rained 102.2 mm in Prayagraj and 84.2 mm in Varanasi. An alert has been sounded in Bihar where incessant rainfall left the streets of Patna and other areas waterlogged. The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain in both UP and Bihar. Water-logging of the railway tracks affected the train traffic in Bihar. The Patna district administration has ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday. The premises of Nalanda Medical College Hospital premises, the second largest healthcare facility in Patna, was waterlogged. A contingent of NDRF and SDRF personnel are carrying out the rescue operations

Here are the live updates of rain in UP, Bihar: