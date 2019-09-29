Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Rain Live Updates: 73 Dead In UP, Normal Life Hit In Bihar

NEW DELHI:
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Rain Live Updates: Waterlogging in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rain
As many as 73 people have died in four days in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh. The state govt has sounded red alert in most eastern UP districts. On Saturday, it rained 102.2 mm in Prayagraj and 84.2 mm in Varanasi. An alert has been sounded in Bihar where incessant rainfall left the streets of Patna and other areas waterlogged. The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain in both UP and Bihar. Water-logging of the railway tracks affected the train traffic in Bihar. The Patna district administration has ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday. The premises of Nalanda Medical College Hospital premises, the second largest healthcare facility in Patna, was waterlogged. A contingent of NDRF and SDRF personnel are carrying out the rescue operations
- As many as 73 people have died in 4 days in Uttar Pradesh.
- The meteorological department have predicted heavy rain in eastern UP on Sunday.
- UP govt has sounded red alert in most districts of eastern UP
- Prayagraj, Varanasi saw heavy rains on Saturday
- It rained 102.2 mm in Prayagraj and 84.2 mm in Varanasi
- These recorded figures are much higher than normal rain figures for this time of the year
- In Bihar, heavy rains in several parts of the state since Friday have thrown normal life out of gear affecting rail traffic, healthcare facilities and schools.
- The residences of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy looked like marooned islands.
- The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in Bihar till September 30. The Patna district administration has ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday.
- Nalanda Medical College Hospital premises, the second largest healthcare facility in Patna, was waterlogged
- The premises of Gardanibagh hospital was also waterlogged.
- "Localities like Rajendra Nagar and S K Puri are the worst affected," District Magistrate Kumar Ravi told.
- Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the situation in a video conference meeting with officials who informed him that the state received an average rainfall of 50 mm since Friday with districts like Vaishali and Nawada recording more than 200 mm.
- The district magistrate said a contingent of NDRF and SDRF personnel was pressed into service to rescue residents from the areas alarmingly waterlogged.
- East Central Railway officials said rail traffic was suspended on the Darbhanga-Samastipur section on Saturday as tracks at some places got inundated due to heavy rain, leaving at least three trains stranded.
- The NDRF said 18 of its teams are carrying out rescue operations.
