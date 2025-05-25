UP Cop Dies After Police Station Roof Collapses On Him Amid Heavy Rain

A 58-year-old sub-inspector died after the roof of a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad collapsed on him amid heavy rains and strong winds.

Virendra Kumar Mishra, who was posted in the office of Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Ankur Vihar, was sleeping when the roof collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. His body was found when other policemen reached the office in the morning.

They pulled out Mr Mishra's body from the debris and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms were witnessed in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana on Sunday. Delhi and surrounding areas also received rainfall, leading to waterlogging, uprooting of trees and delayed flight operations.

A report of the Integrated Disaster Control Centre, Relief Commissioner's Office, Lucknow, stated that at least 49 people died across Uttar Pradesh due to various rain and storm-related incidents between 8 pm on May 21 to 4 pm on May 22.

The fatalities from the storm on May 21 and 22, primarily caused by falling of trees, collapsing of walls and roofs, and lightning strikes, were reported from numerous districts across the state.