Patna Hospitals Flooded After Rain, Schools Shut, Boats On Roads

Patna rains: Heavy rain has led to flooding in hospitals in Patna.

Heavy rain continues to batter Patna where three days of incessant downpour has flooded many parts of the city, bringing life to a standstill for thousands of people. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the city and more rescue teams are expected to reach later in the day. Seven people have died in Bihar, including four in Patna, in the last two days.

A red alert, which indicates likelihood of "heavy to very heavy rainfall", has been issued for the city by the weather office. Several state-run hospitals including the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, which is the largest in Patna, are flooded. Videos shared on social media showed patients sitting on beds in flooded hospital rooms.To evacuate people, 32 boats have been pressed into service in flooded parts of the city.

Flooding on roads led to huge traffic jams while heavy rain also disrupted rail traffic, leading to train cancellations and delays in the last three days. In several parts of the city, residents have complained that there's no power supply since the last two days. Flooding in hospitals has sparked health concerns.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is from Bihar, expressed concern on Twitter over the situation in his home state. "Reports of heavy rainfall and flood like situation coming in from PATNA.hope all of you are safe!!!" he wrote this morning.

Reports of heavy rainfall and flood like situation coming in from PATNA.hope all of you are safe!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 29, 2019

In another video shared on social media, a rickshaw puller is seen stranded in floodwater, crying as he continues to pull the rickshaw, feeling helpless. Some residents, who are apparently recording the video, can be heard giving him directions.

Worst situation at Patna.see how this rickshaw puller is crying..Heartwrenching! pic.twitter.com/FlcAOOn2Mz — Ankit (@i_ankit1) September 29, 2019

The flood situation in the capital city of Bihar is unprecedented, many users said on social media as they sought help and accused authorities of apathy.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meet, via video conferencing, with officials concerned. Schools are shut in the city till Tuesday.

