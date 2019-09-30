Weather Live Updates: Normal Life Hit In Bihar, UP Due To Heavy Rain And Waterlogging

27 people have died in Bihar after incessant rain in the state left many parts, including capital Patna, flooded. The weather office has warned of more rain in the 24 districts in state in the next 24 hours. Schools in Patna are closed till Tuesday. Among the worst-affected districts is Patna, which has been brought to a standstill after many areas submerged in water that rose up to the chest. Residents in inundated areas were taken out in rescue boats. Municipal cranes normally used for moving earth were also used to rescue people.

Heavy rain in Patna has flooded homes and hospitals, bringing life to a standstill for thousands of people. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the city and more rescue teams are expected to reach later in the day. Boats are out on roads for rescue operations. Uttar Pradesh received record rainfall - 1700 per cent above normal - on Friday. The eastern parts of the state are worst hit. On Saturday, Prayagraj received 102.2 mm of rain and Varanasi received 84.2 mm of rain, much higher than what is usually received at this time of the year. Twenty six deaths were reported from different parts of UP on Saturday.

