3 Children Killed After Wall Of School Building Collapses In Rajasthan

The school principal has filed a complaint in the matter. (Representational)

Three students, including a five-year-old, were killed on Saturday when a wall of a government school collapsed on them after heavy rainfall in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The incident occurred early morning in Government Middle School, Thobwara. The school, which is situated on the foothills, was waterlogged due to heavy rainfall on Friday night, the police said.

"A wall of the school collapsed all of a sudden in which three children got trapped and died on the spot," Kherwara police station official Bhanwar Lal said.

The victims were identified as Manisha Meena (10), Avinash (8) and Ayush (5).

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, the officer said.

He said the school principal has filed a complaint in the matter.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.