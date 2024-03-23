Man Kills Father With Sharp Weapon, Buries Body In House: Rajasthan Cops

The body was exhumed from the courtyard and lodged in the mortuary, police said (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his 60-year-old father and buried the body in his house in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Chunni Lal, had a heated argument with his father, Rajeng Baranda, on Wednesday during which he attacked him with a sharp weapon on his head.

Mr Baranda died on the spot and Chunni Lal buried the body in the courtyard of his house, police said.

The victim had four sons - Prakash, Dinesh, Pappu, and Chunni Lal. While Prakash and his mother lived in Ahmedabad, the other siblings resided in Balwara village in Dungarpur and Baranda lived with Chunni Lal in a separate house, police said.

Dinesh and Pappu called Prakash informing him that they had not seen their father for the last two days. Prakash with his mother came to the village and confronted Chunni Lal.

Initially, Chunni Lal made false stories about his absence but on Friday confessed to killing him after which the family approached the police, police said.

The body was exhumed from the courtyard and lodged in the mortuary of the district hospital, they said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and Chunni Lal has been arrested, they added.

