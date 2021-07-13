Rajasthan Man Kills His Father For Slapping Grandson

The accused told police he did not know that his father would die due to the injuries.

A man allegedly killed his father for slapping his son in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Tuesday.

The man, Jayanti, allegedly beat up his father in Jadi village of Tandvadla gram panchayat on Sunday night, they said.

Vesta (50) had slapped his eight-year-old grandson for misbehaving with him. Angered by it, the child asked a neighbour to call his father, who works as a labourer in Gujarat, Kushalgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar said.

The grandfather died on Monday, he said.

The post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited, the SHO said, adding that the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

He said it seems that the man died of some internal injuries as he was probably hit hard.

The accused told police he did not know that his father would die due to the injuries. He said he had thought of taking his father to hospital the next morning as they lived in a hilly area, but he had died by then.

Police said Jayanti's son was living with his grandparents in Rajasthan whereas rest of his family and the brother's family lived in neighbouring Gujarat for earning their livelihood.

