Video: Man Swept Away In Floodwater In Rajasthan, Rescued By Hotel Staff

After heavy rain lashed Ajmer on July 18, several parts of the city, including the revered Dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, were left severely waterlogged. The downpour inundated the narrow lanes around the shrine, turning them into fast-flowing streams. In one such spot outside the Dargah's Nizam Gate, a potentially tragic incident unfolded when a man lost his footing and was nearly swept away by the forceful current.

A video of the incident shows alarming scenes of severe flooding in the area. The pilgrim, holding a water bottle, is swept away by gushing water. Several bystanders immediately attempt to help, but the force of the water proves too strong for them.

What followed was a moment of courage and quick thinking. A staff member of a nearby hotel acted without hesitation. Despite the force of the gushing water, he managed to grab the man and pull him to the side. His swift response prevented what could have easily turned into a fatal mishap. The timely intervention by a staffer from Hashmi Hotel made all the difference.

According to reports, in the past 24 hours, many parts of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall, while isolated areas received heavy to extremely heavy showers. Sangod in Kota district recorded the highest rainfall at 166 mm. The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Jaisalmer at 39.1 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was in Sirohi AWS at 20.9 degrees Celsius.

Heavy Rain Alert Issued For 15 Districts On Saturday

According to the weather department, a low-pressure system over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwestern Uttar Pradesh is likely to move northwestward through eastern Rajasthan over the next 24 hours.

Due to the influence of this system, there is a strong likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall, and at some places, extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Kota, Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions on Saturday. Isolated heavy rain is also expected in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

Rainfall May Subside From July 20

The IMD has reported that a depression system has entered Rajasthan, which is driving the ongoing spell of heavy rains. However, rainfall activity is likely to reduce across Rajasthan starting July 20, as the system weakens and begins to move out of the region.