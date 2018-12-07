In A First, Rajasthan Gets Over 250 All-Women's Booths

Rajasthan Elections 2018: All-women's booths inroduced for first time in the state.

Voting is underway for 199 seats in Rajasthan and what's different this time are the "Pink Booths", managed exclusively by women.

Of the 51,965 polling stations, 259 are all-women's booth where men and women can come out and vote.

Decorated with pink and white balloons, the women's polling booth are a new experiment by the Election Commission to help increase the participation of women in the electoral system.

"We are seeing that women's participation is increasing in all sectors - be it government or private. So we wanted to experiment with stations managed exclusively by women. Going forward, we would want more and more such all women's booths, said an election officer from one such booth in Jhalrapatan where Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje voted in the morning.

Interestingly, the turnout of women in the last assembly elections was one per cent higher than men.

Voters lined up early morning at all women's booth. A group of women said the choice to vote is their own and they do not consult their husbands in this matter.

"We are here to vote for safe and "swachh" Rajasthan. Would want more and more women to come forward and vote," a voter from the group said.



The voting will continue till 5 PM and the votes will be counted on December 11 along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP and the Congress are the main contenders in the Rajasthan assembly election this year. While BJP's Vasundhara Raje is looking to hold on to power by riding on her schemes, the Congress is counting on anti-incumbency and is yet to announce a chief ministerial candidate.

