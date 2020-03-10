Sachin Pilot 'Hopeful' Madhya Pradesh Crisis Will End Soon

Madhya Pradesh needs a stable government, Sachin Pilot said in his tweet (File)

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that he is hopeful that the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh will end soon. He added that the state needs a stable government in order to fulfill the promises made to the people.

"I am hopeful that the current crisis in MP ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfill the promises make (sic) to the electorate," Mr Pilot tweeted a little past midnight.

This comes after around 20 cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who has accepted the resignation and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at the ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar and in Bengaluru.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly, formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs, and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state assembly.