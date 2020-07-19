Only Floor Test Can Decide If Congress Has Majority: BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria

The remark came a day after Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday (File)

Amid a political turmoil in Rajasthan, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly n Sunday said only a floor test can decide whether a government has the required numbers to stay in power.

His statement has come hours after Congress sources said there may be an assembly session next week. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too had met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday.

About Mr Gehlot's meeting with the governor, the BJP leader said only a guess can be made about their conversation. The CM might have given a list of legislators in support of his government or discussed about the solution to the ongoing political crisis, Mr Kataria said.

But it is a truth that only a floor test can decide whether the government enjoys the majority in the assembly or not, Mr Kataria said.

He said after a decision on the disqualification of 19 rebel Congress MLAs, if the state government wants an assembly session, the governor may consider it.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, on the other hand, said the state was going through a constitutional crisis.

Mr Poonia said if the Governor wants, then an assembly session can be called on a notice of 21 days or as per the prevailing situation.

Mr Poonia said he doesn't feel that the government has the required numbers due to which it has taken MLAs to a hotel.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore slammed Congress leader Ajay Maken, saying he got a "new employment" in the political drama going on in Rajasthan after being "rejected" by people of Delhi in the assembly elections.

About the two audio clips, in one of which Union Home Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is allegedly heard during a conversation on a plot to bring down the state government, Mr Rathod said the state government should tell who released these.

Mr Rathore said if the government wants, then it can handover the investigation to the CBI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)