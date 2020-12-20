Rajasthan Congress Wins 33 Chairperson Posts In Urban Local Bodies; BJP 10

101 candidates were in the fray for the elections (Representational)

The Congress has won the posts of chairperson in 33 of 45 urban local bodies that went to polls on Sunday, an official said.

Ten posts of chairperson were won by the BJP while Independents registered victory in two local bodies.

Earlier, five candidates were elected unopposed, a state Election Commission spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the elections were held for the posts of chairperson in 45 urban local bodies in 12 districts of the state.

The spokesperson said the voting was held from 10 am to 2 pm.

101 candidates were in the fray for the elections.

The elections for the posts of vice-chairman will be held on Monday.

