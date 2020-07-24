Ashok Gehlot Government Has Majority Figure Far More Than It Requires: Rajasthan Congress Chief

Ashok Gehlot said an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority

Amid the current political crisis in the state, Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Thursday his party's government has the majority figure, which is far more than that is required.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority. He hoped that some of the dissident MLAs, who are led by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, will also attend the session when it is called "very soon".

"The government has the majority figure... hundred per cent... far more than the government requires," Mr Dotasra said.

To the question of holding an assembly session, he said, ''We are ready. If our chief minister calls the House... we are ready for the floor test."

Mr Dotasra said he would soon formally take over as the Congress' state unit head.

The indication that the Gehlot government is preparing for a floor test in the assembly comes a day ahead of the expected pronouncement of a high court order on the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker to the rebel MLAs.

But any Rajasthan High Court order will be subject to the outcome of a petition by the Rajasthan Speaker that the Supreme Court is now hearing.

The 19 dissident MLAs had filed a petition in the high court, challenging the disqualification notices.