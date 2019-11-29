They Were Married As Children In Rajasthan. He Kidnapped, Raped Her

Police said the minor girl was kidnapped and raped by the accused (Representational)

A 15-year-old child bride was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Rajasthan's Bundi district by the man to whom she had been married off some years ago, police said.

The police rescued the girl on Thursday and were trying to trace the 20-year-old man and his accomplices.

The class IX student was on her way to school along with other children on Wednesday, when the man and some others in a van stopped her.

Police said she was pulled into the van and driven away.

The minimum legal age for marriage in the country for women is 18 years and 21 years for men.

The man was angry at his in-laws for not sending the girl to his home even after years of marriage due to which he kidnapped her and held her captive in a room where he allegedly raped her, police said.

The girl was rescued on Thursday and sent for medical examination in the evening, they said.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case of abduction and rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against the accused man and his two friends.

The matter is being investigated and efforts are on to arrest the accused, police said.

The statement of the girl under Section 164 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure will be recorded before the magistrate later in the day, they said.