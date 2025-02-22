Rajasthan Chief Minister Gets Death Threat From Man In Jail

A person currently lodged in Rajasthan's Dausa jail allegedly sent a death threat to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma over the phone, which prompted an investigation into how the convict got access to a phone and the state home minister saying that "prima facie looks like another officer inside the jail might be involved."

The accused, Rinku/Ranwa, was already in jail regarding the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. With the call being traced to the jail on Friday, police officials immediately arrested the accused.

The state home minister, Jawahar Singh Bedham said that Inspector General of jail Vikram Singh was given the responsibility to investigate the matter.

"In Dousa jail, a criminal, namely Rinku/Ranwa, he is jailed in POCSO act. Through mobile, he called the control room yesterday and threatened to kill Bhajanlal Sharma," the state home minister told ANI.

"Police took immediate action and arrested him. We gave direction to DG jail and DG jail gave the responsibility of the investigation to IG jail Vikram Singh...how did the criminal get a phone?" the minister added.

He further said that jail authorities had carried out an inspection an hour before of the jail cells.

The minister further said that there is a possibility of another officer of the jail being involved in the incident, which the police is currently investigating.

"Prima facie it looks like an officer inside the jail is also involved. We will take strict action so that such incidents don't happen again," Bedham added.

Earlier in July of last year, the Rajasthan CM received another death threat from the Shyalawas Jail in Dausa, with the police identifying the accused and recovering nine mobile phones from the jail at that time.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lalsot Lokesh Sonwal said, "Dausa SP Ranjita Sharma received a phone call from higher officials in Jaipur that a person had issued a threat to a control room from the location of Central Jail Shyalawas. She gave directions to verify the threat. The local CEO and SHO went to the spot. A search was conducted at the spot along with jail authorities."

He said that the mobile and the SIM were seized.

"The mobile and sim was seized and the person was identified who issued the threat. An FIR has been issued and an investigation is going on. We carried out a search operation in which ADM, SDM and DIG were involved. 9 mobile phones were unearthed from the ground. The name of the accused cannot be revealed," he added.

He further revealed then that the accused is serving a sentence under 376 and that he is from Darjeeling.

