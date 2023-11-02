'Everyone Can't Be...': Ashok Gehlot Amid Protests Over Ticket Allocation

Tickets were distributed with suggestions by everyone by and large, Ashok Gehlot said. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday explained dissatisfied Congress workers protesting over ticket allocation that it is natural that everyone won't be satisfied, and in a democracy, even the chief minister cannot take all the decisions without consulting with the other party leaders.

"It's natural that everyone can't be satisfied. Even if I am the CM, not all decisions can be taken just as I want. That is democracy. This time the tickets were distributed with suggestions by everyone by and large. We will win the election. Common people want our Government to come back to power because we have worked...," said CM Gehlot while speaking to reporters in Jaipur.

This comes after Congress workers, miffed with ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, staged protests across the poll-bound state.

Earlier, Congress released its fifth list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly election on Tuesday. The party has fielded Vidhyadhar Choudhary from Phulera, Rooparam Choudhary from Jaisalmer, Saleh Mohammad from Pokaran, Hangami Lal Mewara from Asind and Dhiraj Gurjar from Jahazpur.

Mr Gehlot, however, said that leaders who were dissatisfied will be contacted and adjustments for them will be made after the elections.

"Will contact and communicate with angry leaders to stop discontent, will adjust them after elections, if needed will give ministerial status in Board Commission," said Mr Gehlot adding that none of their unhappy leaders will join BJP.

Notably, the BSP MLAs who were supporting the Gehlot government have been given tickets this time. Congress has so far declared candidates for 151 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. The state has a long tradition of changing governments every five years and the Congress is hoping to buck the trend this time.

Ashok Gehlot has announced several welfare schemes in the run-up to the polls and the party is projecting "a picture of unity."

Rajasthan is among five states that will go to the polls next month. Polling in the state will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

