Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot On Why BJP 'Won't Win'

The Bharatiya Janata Party will communalise elections, and it won't work, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, claiming that the strategy failed in Karnataka -- where Congress had an emphatic victory -- and it will fail in Rajasthan as well.

"They (BJP) will try to win over people by communally sensitive statements," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said his party's governance infrastructure will help them withstand the aggressive BJP campaign in the state.

On his spat with his former deputy Sachin Pilot, he said he doesn't want to comment on it yet as whatever he says might be misunderstood.

"Recently, in Delhi, we spoke to each other, monitored by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. I wouldn't like to talk about it right now. When we have sat down to talk once, if I now say something it might be misunderstood," he said, requesting to stop asking questions in the matter as it's an "internal issue" of the party. He did, however, assure that he was ready even now to take action against former Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje -- a demand repeatedly raised by Mr Pilot, who has accused the state government of going soft on her in corruption charges.

"All the allegations we made against her (Ms Raje) have been taken to the courts. I will act if someone, even a random individual, can point out what we have left pending," he said.

Congress's programs, principles, and policies can "save" this country, Mr Gehlot said, adding that whoever identifies with this belief will leave everything and focus on how to defeat these "fascist forces" who have "don't believe in demnocracy".