Ashok Gehlot Raises OBC Quota, Says In Favour Of Caste Census In Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Wednesday that his government is in favor of conducting a caste census and will be moving towards raising the OBC quota by 6% from 21% to 27%, a move aimed at consolidating the Congress party's position in the OBC vote bank.

The OBC population in Rajasthan is just over 50%. He said that the caste census will help to identify the most backward castes and ensure that they get the benefits of reservation.

"Rahul Gandhi had been in favour of a caste census and we would also like a caste census in Rajasthan so that those marginalised can benefit from it," Chief Minister Gehlot said at a Congress rally in Banswara organised on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, or World Tribal Day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed the rally, effectively kickstarting the beginning of the Congress's campaign for the assembly polls in Rajasthan scheduled later this year.

In 2022, powerful groups like the Jats raised concerns about discrepancies in the OBC reservation. They were backed by Mr Gehlot's own cabinet minister, Harish Chaudhary. The issue was resolved after the Chief Minister stepped in.

The Chief Minister's desire to raise OBC reservation from 21% to 27% and earmark an additional 6% for the most backward classes within the OBC community would take the reservation ceiling well above 70%.

Currently, Rajasthan has a reservation of 64%, with 21% for OBCs, 16% for SCs, 12% for STs, 10% for EWS, and 5% for MBCs.

The reservation conundrum has become a political challenge for governments in Rajasthan, with groups within the quota system vying for more representation and influence. The violent Gujjar agitation for reservation is one example of this, as the Gujjars eventually settled after being granted reservation in the MBC quota.

It is uncertain whether Chief Minister Gehlot will be able to navigate the complicated reservation matrix, as it is possible that other groups outside the reservation ambit could challenge any decision in court.

As of now, the Chief Minister's ambitious announcement to consolidate the OBC vote bank in his favor ahead of the polls may only remain a poll promise.

Chief Minister Gehlot also announced the "Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023", an initiative aimed at providing free smartphones to women, along with free internet and voice call services. Around 40 lakh women are expected to benefit from the scheme.

"Smartphones to 40 lakh women! With the inauguration of more than 400 mobile distribution centres in the state for the education, awareness and progress of mothers, sisters and daughters, I will inaugurate the first phase of the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana today. Under this scheme, the target is to provide free smartphones and internet to more than 1.30 crore women," Chief Minister Gehlot tweeted.