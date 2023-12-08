Rajasthan BJP's Baba Balaknath Meets JP Nadda, Observers Amid Chief Minister Suspense

Rajasthan BJP leader Baba Balaknath won from Tijara assembly constituency

Rajasthan BJP leader Baba Balaknath, who is among the contributors to the party's massive win in the assembly election, met party chief JP Nadda and the BJP's central observers as the party works on choosing chief ministers for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP today announced Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda as the central observers.

The central observers and Rajasthan-specific observer Saroj Pandey accompanied Mr Balaknath in meeting Mr Nadda.

The BJP's thumping victory in Rajasthan could lead to the rise of another 'yogi' Chief Minister as Mr Balaknath, who resigned as Alwar MP yesterday, is popularly known.

Often referred to as the 'yogi' of Rajasthan, he is considered a strong Hindutva leader who could change the caste narrative of Rajasthan. The 40-year-old won from the Tijara assembly constituency.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also met Mr Nadda yesterday.

The party may pick at least one woman chief minister at a time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been highlighting women voters' support to the BJP and often speaking of the need for women-led development.

Two of three observers for Chhattisgarh are from tribal communities.