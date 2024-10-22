Priest Baba Balaknath Allegedly Rapes Woman After Giving Drug-Laced 'Prasad'

The victim claimed he raped her thrice (Representational)

A case has been registered against a priest in Rajasthan for allegedly drugging and raping a woman. Baba Balaknath, the priest at a temple in the Sikar district, is accused of raping a woman in April, a video of which went viral this month.

The victim alleged that she was introduced to Baba with a claim that he would solve her family problems.

He then gave her a "prasad" (sweet) to eat and said it would resolve her problems.

She claimed that the sweet was laced with drugs, and he raped her thrice after she ate it. Baba's driver recorded the incident on camera.

She alleged that when she protested, Baba and his aides threatened to kill her. They also said they would make the video viral, the victim said.