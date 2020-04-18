Rajasthan BJP MLA Charged For "Provocative Speech" Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A resident lodged a complaint against the BJP MLA for his provocative message made in a video speech.

The MLA is accused of inviting people to his residence, disregarding social distancing norms

Kota:

A BJP MLA in Rajasthan has been charged for allegedly making a provocative speech against a particular community and trying to spread confusion on the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered Madan Dilawar, the MLA from Ramganjmandi constituency in Kota district, on Friday under relevant sections of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said.

The case against the MLA has been forwarded to the CID-CB for further investigation.

MR Dilawar also allegedly issued a press note on April 15 along with the video message and accused the Congress government in the state of favouring a particular community in the coronavirus outbreak for vote bank politics.

The MLA is also accused of inviting people to his residence, disregarding social distancing norms, for enlisting names for supply of ration material.

The total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,270 after 41 more tested positive for COVID-19.

