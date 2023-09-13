Ashok Gehlot Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Bharatpur Accident

Bharatpur road accident: The bodies were taken to a mortuary while injured were admitted to a hospital.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Bharatpur road accident, which took place earlier today.

Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Gehlot said, "The death of 11 people in a collision between a bus, that had come from Gujarat, and a trailer in Bharatpur is extremely sad. The police administration is present at the spot and the injured have been admitted to the hospital".

"I pray to God to give peace to the souls of all the deceased and courage to the families. May God give speedy recovery to all the injured", added the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Earlier today, at least 11 people died and 12 others were injured after a trailer hit a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near the Hantra village in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, the police said.

The bodies were taken to a mortuary while the injured were admitted to a hospital, the police added.

Further details are awaited.