Truck Runs Over 11 People Waiting On Rajasthan Highway After Bus Breakdown

At least 11 people were killed and 12 others were injured as a truck rammed into a bus on National Highway stretch in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The bus was travelling from Rajasthan's Pushkar to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, police said.



The incident occurred when the bus had broken down on a bridge. A survivor says that the bus driver and some passengers were standing behind the bus when the speeding truck rammed into the vehicle.

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area after running out of fuel when the truck rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, police said.

"The bus was standing on the highway while its repairing work was going on. Some passengers were in the bus while some were standing outside when the collision took place", said Mridul Kachawa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bharatpur.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.