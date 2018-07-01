On Video, Rajasthan BJP Lawmaker's Son Drags Man Out Of Car, Slaps Him

No police case has been filed against the lawmaker's son.

In yet another blatant misuse of power, the son of a BJP lawmaker thrashed a man on a busy road after he allegedly did not let his vehicle pass by.

The video of the incident in Rajasthan's Banswara shows Banswara BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat's son Raja overtaking a Maruti Suzuki Swift and stopping it in the middle of a road. He then exits his SUV and hits the Maruti Suzuki car driver. Two men who follow Raja to the vehicle are also seen punching the man.

The incident took place on June 1 in Banswara's Vidyut Colony, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH: Banswara BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat's son Raja, thrash a man after he (man) allegedly did not let his (Raja's) vehicle pass in Banswara's Vidyut Colony. He overtakes the man's car, blocks the way & thrashes him. (CCTV Footage of June 1, 2018) #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/s6p39KvFEg - ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018

"I was going in my car on a one-way road. They didn't get side to overtake. We just had an argument. I don't want to do any case. They were seven-eight people," Neerav Upadhyay, the victim said.

No police case has been filed against the lawmaker's son.

"We have nothing to do whether the person is a political leader's son or not. We have not received any case yet," said Sub Inspector Chandan Singh.

(with inputs from ANI)