Jobs, Price Rise On Rajasthan Voters' Mind Before Polls: NDTV Opinion Poll

Unemployment and the cost of living crisis are the two of the biggest concerns for voters in Rajasthan, according to the results of the NDTV-CSDS Lokniti pre-poll survey, with poverty and lack of development third and fourth. Corruption is fourth; only seven per cent see it is a key issue.

A survey of over 3,000 people - across 30 of Rajasthan's 200 Assembly constituencies over a week starting October 24 - threw up a mixed bag of results, giving the ruling Congress a thumbs-up on some issues, such as state-run schools and hospitals, and handing it a 'frowny face' emoji on others.

Overall, the results suggest Congress and Chief Minister Gehlot still have some work to do (and with not a lot of time in hand) to retain control of the state - one of the few the party rules on its own.

Unsurprisingly, voters believe prices, corruption and unemployment have increased in five years; 72 and 54 per cent think prices and corruption have spiked, and 40 per cent think jobs are scarcer.

This, though, isn't particular to Rajasthan. Across the country, and the world, economies are in bad shape after being battered by COVID-19, financial crises, and now wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

The good news for the Congress is that 30 per cent of voters believe Rajasthan's industrial sector has improved under Mr Gehlot's government. The flip side is that 31 per cent believe it has decreased.

What seems neck-and-neck so far goes to the BJP in the 'development vote' - a catch-all question (with all attached caveats). Nearly half - 48 per cent - of the voters believe the opposition will win.

The BJP seems to be the voters' answer to the cost of living and jobs crises.

48 per cent and 44 per cent say they will vote for the party to solve these problems. Again, the Congress isn't far behind with 42 per cent and 40 per cent on their side. As for corruption, an emphatic 74 per cent say Mr Gehlot has done at least a 'good' job in combating this problem.

On the question of who should be the new chief minister, the Congress has an edge.

Mr Gehlot is the winning face - 27 per cent say he should remain in charge. Only 14 per cent want his predecessor, the BJP's Vasundhara Raje, to make a comeback. Mr Gehlot should also be the Congress' chief ministerial face, with 39 per cent on his side. 20 per cent want his rival, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, whose revolt three years ago nearly broke the Congress government.