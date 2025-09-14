After Arrests Over Raipur 'Nude Party', Women's Commission Seeks Report

Police have arrested several suspected organisers after posters for an alleged "nude party" scheduled on 21 September in Chhattisgarh's Raipur went viral on social media. Officials said those arrested are being questioned intensively and further disclosures are expected as the probe widens.

According to police, the posters advertised a party from 4 pm till late night with an entry fee of Rs 40,000, which purportedly included overnight room stay. As the posts spread online, political sparring erupted and the Raipur Police launched an inquiry.

Police sources said those detained for questioning include Hyper Club manager James Back, Santosh Jewani, Ajay Mahapatra, SS Gupta, Tinu Singh and Devendra, all suspected to be linked to an unidentified organising group. Their precise roles are under investigation

The controversy has drawn sharp political reactions. Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij accused the ruling BJP of providing protection to "anti-social elements". He said, "When the very institution of government collapses, then nude parties begin. Posters are going viral on social media, yet the government sits silent. Under BJP rule, anti-social elements have become completely unbridled. Without government protection, how could such an event even be possible? This is not something an ordinary citizen could organise. It is being run under BJP's patronage to damage the culture of Chhattisgarh. The Home Minister has lost control of his department. Every day some new scandal surfaces. Criminal elements are dominating, who is responsible for this? The government must answer."

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the matter was not yet in his knowledge but asserted that "such events will not be tolerated."

Taking suo motu cognisance, Chhattisgarh State Women's Commission chairperson Dr Kiranmayi Nayak has written to the Raipur SP seeking a full report within 48 hours, and directed the SP and the Cyber Cell chief to investigate the organisers, sponsors and those circulating invitations online. The Commission has also asked for daily progress updates "until the last person is caught."