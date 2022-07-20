Flights Services Hit, Massive Traffic Jams In Delhi After Heavy Rain

Delhi rain: Several low-lying areas were submerged and traffic movement was hampered in parts of the city, bringing life to a standstill for a few hours.

New Delhi:

At least seven flights were diverted and 40 services were delayed at Delhi airport due to heavy rain in the national capital, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

At least 25 flight departures and 15 flight arrivals were delayed due to bad weather on Wednesday, PTI reported, quoting sources. Traffic, in many parts of the city, was hit too due to the heavy downpour.

Vistara said on Twitter that its two Mumbai-Delhi flights were diverted to other cities -- one to Jaipur and another to Indore -- due to heavy rains in Delhi.

 Despite suffering the inconvenience of traffic jams and water-logging, users on social media seemed to enjoy the drop in temperature brought by the showers in the city.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.

Delhi's traffic police on Twitter alerted citizens to avoid routes such as Aurbindo stretch, Moochand Underpass on Ring Road, and Aurbindo marg from IIT to Adhchini.

