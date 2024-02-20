Rain Lashes Several Parts Of Delhi

Several parts of the national capital received light rainfall late on Tuesday night.

Several parts of the national capital received light rainfall late on Tuesday night.

Areas including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha Road near Nizamuddin flyover towards Bhairon Mar, Kartavya Path, etc. witnessed fresh showers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Kartavya Path, shot at 2:55 am) pic.twitter.com/1KwS1BcgzR — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in most places in Chamba districts.

"Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at most places in the Districts of Chamba, Lahul, and Spiti and Kinnaur possibility of isolated spells of heavy precipitation at isolated places. Light to moderate precipitation accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Kullu, and light rainfall at isolated places in the remaining districts of the state. There is a possibility of hail and gusty winds at isolated places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur during the next 2 to 3 hours," IMD stated.

Earlier on Monday, Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sudden dip in temperature as rainfall lashed the area.

Srinagar recorded a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on Monday. While the temperature in Gulmarg was recorded at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius.

A resident, meanwhile, welcomed the rain and said that it would give some relief to the farmers and also reduce pollution in the city.

The Meteorological Department has issued an extended wet spell warning for the entire region, predicting light to moderate rain and snow across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)