Rain Causes Havoc In Parts Of Uttarakhand, But Also Douses Forest Fires

Someshwar in Almora district saw a cloudburst.

This year's first major spell of rain has led to a few roads being blocked and water entering houses in some parts of Uttarakhand. A silver lining to the tragedy, however, is that fires raging in forests were doused in some of the places where the rainfall occurred.

A cloudburst in Someshwar in Almora district on Wednesday caused the destruction of crops and farmers with both small and large landholdings suffered losses. Water also entered several houses. Farmers in Pithoragarh have also demanded compensation from the government for crop losses caused by a hailstorm.

In some parts of the Kumaon region, under which the Almora district falls, the rainfall led to forest fires being extinguished.

In the Bageshwar district of the region, the heavy caused traffic jams in many places on the Kapkot Bageshwar road. Many people were also stuck while trying to cross a small stream that had a lot of water flowing in it because of the rain.

Vehicular movement was also stopped in a market near the Purola Hudoli ravine in Uttarkashi district.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court rapped the Uttarakhand government while hearing a petition on forest fires in the state and said the administration cannot depend only on rain and cloud seeding to control the blazes.

The government said only 0.1 per cent of the forest cover in the hill state was on fire. It also told the court that 398 incidents of forest fires were recorded and 350 cases have been registered.