Rain Brings Relief To Bengaluru Amid Sweltering Heat, Residents Post Videos

Soon, people started posting rain videos from their localities on his thread.

Just as the weather agencies predicted on Thursday, humidity built up to 47 per cent in Bengaluru before the clouds let loose, drenching parts of the IT hub. Bengalureans took to 'X' to compare notes on ‘rain status' in their locality.

Weather enthusiast Vijay, who tracks the day-to-day swings of Karnataka weather on his page, ‘Namma Karnataka Weather' started a thread on rain, listing areas where it rained heavily, moderately, lightly as well as areas where rains drizzled for a mere few minutes.

Ended up in Bengaluru to catch the first rain 🌧️ with Pakodas and Tea. 🫖 https://t.co/wuGOIWynvQpic.twitter.com/ikphXSa78w — Aishwary.eth (🇮🇳/acc) (@0xAishwary) May 2, 2024

Rains finally arrived at Namma Bengaluru this is first Rain of the season giving some kind of relief from the heat wave. Bengaluru record as much as 39 degree which is second highest temperature in last 5 Decades. pic.twitter.com/mlKdSDi9LT — Anil Bharadwaj (@anilbharadwaj99) May 2, 2024

Kids enjoying the rains near Kanakapura road in Bengaluru. What a sight 🤩👌#BengaluruRainspic.twitter.com/O160XkEctT — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) May 2, 2024

Residents of Whitefield and Jayanagar were happy to report heavy and thundering rain. But most were complaining that the drizzle only made things worse, with Bengaluru getting more hot.

'X' user Aravind Balaji (@aravindn15) complained of "too many winds" near Banashankari and surroundings. From Malleswaram too, 'X' user Anil Raje Urs (@AnilRajeUrs3) said even as it started to rain in his area, strong winds chased the clouds away.

Another 'X' user, Jeevan Bk (@Bkjeevan) was disappointed that there was no rain in north west Bengaluru. So, were Thirumenhalli and Yelahanka residents and social media users who complained that the much-awaited rain gave them a few droplets preview after a thundering entry and disappeared off the horizon.

Drizzling In parts of chikkbanavara Bengaluru....

Just like for 2min 🥹 https://t.co/R39vs4U3Mepic.twitter.com/3WSQ1Qi88V — Jeevan Bk (@BkJeevan) May 1, 2024

Meanwhile, according to Meteorology Centre Bengaluru, India Meteorology Department (IMD), maximum temperature in Bengaluru ranged between 39.1 and 38.2 degree celsius.

