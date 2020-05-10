Railways To Take Online Bookings For Passenger Trains From Tomorrow

Indian Railways plans to restart passenger trains in a phased manner starting May 12, the national transporter said in statement on Sunday evening, with ticket bookings to be opened from 4 pm on Monday. Tickets will only be available through the IRCTC website, with ticket counters (including those for platform tickets) at all stations to remain closed.

Passenger services, suspended since the coronavirus lockdown that began March 25, will start with 15 "special" trains (total of 30 journeys) departing from New Delhi Railway Station and connecting cities in Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura.

Only passengers with confirmed and valid tickets will be allowed to enter the station at Delhi, the Railways warned, adding that all passengers would also have to wear face masks, under screening at departure (only those without COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed to board) and maintain social distancing at all times.

Details regarding train schedule will be issued in due course, the Railways added.

The Railways also said more "special" trains would be operational based on availability of coaches. Over 20,000 coaches had been converted into COVID-19 isolation wards in March and thousands more have been reserved for "shramik (worker)" trains being used to return stranded migrant workers to their home states.