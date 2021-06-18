Railways Approves Operation Of 660 More Trains As Covid Curve Flattens

In pre-Covid times, 1,768 mail and express trains were operating daily on an average.(Representational)

With the flattening of the coronavirus curve, the Railways has added 660 more trains in June to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers and clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters, it said in a statement.

During the pre-Covid times, about 1,768 mail and express trains were operating daily on an average.

As on Friday, about 983 mail and express trains are being operated daily, which is about 56 per cent of the pre-Covid level. The number of trains is being enhanced gradually in accordance with the demand and commercial justification, the railways said.

As on June 1, about 800 mail and express trains were in operation.

"During the period from June 1 to June 18, approval for operating 660 additional mail/express trains has been given to the zonal railways," it said.

These include 552 mail and express trains and 108 holiday special trains.

The zonal railways have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner, keeping in view the local conditions, the demand for tickets and the Covid situation in the region.

