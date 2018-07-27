Railway Inducts Machines To Make Tracks Safer

Currently, 32 such machines are in service. (Representational)

Railways on Thursday inducted five machines to make tracks safer and train journeys more comfortable, a statement from the Ministry said.

These include three highly efficient dynamic track tamping machines to measure tracks, a ballast cleaning machine to scan tracks, and one points and crossings tamping machines for geometry correction.

These are besides the existing fleet of 883 track maintenance machines already deployed on heavy density routes.

"Coaches have been refurbished indigenously at a cost of Rs 18 lakh per coach for taking care of the accommodation needs of the staff of the track machines, providing them a comfortable home away from home," the statement said.

These machines were inaugurated and flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in the presence of M K Gupta Member Engineering Railway Board, Vishwesh Chaube, General Manager, Northern Railway today.

The new 09-3X- Dynamic Tamping Express, costing about Rs 27 crore each, is a high output integrated machine having multiple functions.

It is a machine used to pack (or tamp) the ballast under tracks to make them more durable.

The machine can measure pre and post track geometry, correct the track to required geometry, can tamp three sleepers simultaneously, stabilise and measure post tamping track parameters under load to ensure quality.

"This eliminates the need for a separate stabilisation machine which reduces operating costs and track possession time.

"This machine will vibrate and compact the loose stone ballast after tamping for safe movements of trains," the statement said.

These machines have been manufactured in India under the Make in India initiative with imported components.

Forty-two more such machines have been planned to be included in railways' maintenance fleet over next three years.

"This will further improve the safety, reliability and economy in maintenance of tracks over Indian Railways. This will also eliminate manual measurement of track quality after maintenance," it said.

The ballast cleaning machine inducted by railways will be used for screening of stones under sleepers on plain tracks and turnouts for restoring drainage and resilience of track to improve the mobility, safety and passenger comfort.

The other machine, points and crossing tamping machines for track geometry correction on turnouts will ensure safety on tracks.

Currently, 32 such machines are in service and 62 more are planned to be inducted in the next three years.