Railway Constable Dies Trying To Save Woman From Incoming Train In UP

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the woman was crossing the railway line. (Representational)

A head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was killed after being hit by a train while trying to save a woman at Bharwari railway station in Kokhraj area of Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Nirmala Devi, 40, was crossing the railway line. Railway Protection Force head constable Gyanchand tried to save her from an incoming Prayagraj-Delhi train but got hit by it and died, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The woman has been rushed to the hospital, where her condition was said to be stable. A probe is on in the matter.