Railway Bridge Collapses In Assam Amid Rain, Jonai Connectivity Disrupted

Rail connectivity to Assam's Jonai was completely disrupted on Sunday after a railway bridge at Simen Chapori collapsed as strong currents of the overflowing Simen river damaged its piers, following incessant heavy rains. An iron bridge was also washed away in a separate incident in the Chille River in Jonai.

A large portion of the Simen riverbank was washed away due to heavy rains, causing one of the piers of the river to become unstable and result in the collapse.

Railway operations have been suspended between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations.

Areas in and around the Dhemaji district received over 110 mm rainfall, causing flooding and riverbank erosion and affecting the railway bridge. However, there were no report of injuries or damages to any train in the area.

Movement of trains on the route between Murkongselek and Silapathar under the Tinsukia division will remain suspended until further notice. Trains on this route will originate from Silapathar and will be terminated beyond this station.

Bus arrangements have been made for passengers travelling from Murkongselek to Silapathar.

Authorities have also opened helpdesks at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek stations for providing all necessary assistance to passengers, with the state and district governments, and railway officials monitoring the situation.

Iron Bridge Washed Away by Chille River

An iron bridge over the Chille River in Jonai has also been washed away following incessant rainfall.

The bridge was constructed by the local administration around two years ago to provide road connectivity between Kemi and Purana Jelem villages. However, continuous heavy rain since Saturday night caused the river's water level and current to rise sharply, resulting in the collapse of the bridge.