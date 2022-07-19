Rahul Shewale Now Shiv Sena's Leader In Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tuesday recognised Rahul Shewale as the floor leader of the party in the lower house.

This came after 12 of the 19 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, requested the Speaker for the change.

Speaking to ANI Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Rahul Shewale said, "Many MPs were upset with the work of the internal group leader Vinayak Raut so we had written to the Speaker to change the group leader. The Speaker will take action on this. Our chief whip will be the same, there will be no change."

Meanwhile, Bhavana Gawali has been retained as the Chief Whip.

Vinayak Raut, gave a letter to the Speaker, asking him not to entertain any representation from the rival faction.

Eknath Shinde said Shiv Sena MPs have supported his stand to uphold the ideals of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The 12 of Shiv Sena's 19 MPs have joined the Eknath-Shinde faction "in the interest of the people of Maharashtra," he added.

The MPs are- Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Rahul Shewale, Bhavana Gawali, Hemant Godse, Rajendra Gavit, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Patil, Sanjay Mandlik, Dhairyasheel Mane, Shrirang Barne, Krupal Tumane and Prataprao Jadhav.

The political developments come shortly after a revolt by majority Sena MLAs against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership overthrowing the MVA government in Maharashtra and Eknath Shinde assuming the CM's office.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, with help from BJP, won the floor test in the state assembly.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the government formed with BJP is getting full support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a Press conference here in Delhi, Shinde said, "Some days back in Maharashtra, we established this government with BJP and we're getting full support from the people of the state. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are giving us support. PM Modi has told us that he'll support all development projects in the state."

Maharashtra Chief Minister arrived in Delhi on Monday to hold a discussion regarding Other Backward Class (OBC) reservations. This is Eknath Shinde's second visit to the national capital since taking oath of office on June 30.