'Rahul Gandhi's Yatra A Big Gift For Congress And Me': Mallikarjun Kharge

Rahul Gandhi understood that voters were upset with the Congress and decided to undertake the Bharat Jodo Yatra, new party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday as he lauded Gandhi for helping the party reach out to the people.

"This is a big achievement of our party and this is a big gift for us, especially for me," Mr Kharge told a gathering at his formal taking over as the new Congress chief.

He said lakhs of people are being connected with the Congress through the yatra and urged the party members to come together to carry the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to every nook and corner of the country.

"Congress party has been a part of people's life for 137 years. Despite our good work and the sacrifices of our leaders, the voters are somewhat upset with us.

"I express my gratitude to Rahul Gandhi ji who understood this thing and after setting aside every problem set out on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. ''He is meeting people and interacting with them directly and is listening to their sorrows and pain and is meeting them on the way - be it NGOs, intellectuals, journalists, farmers, labourers and children, he is meeting everyone on the way and during intervals," he said.

He said Rahul Gandhi is walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and lakhs of people are getting connected with the Congress.

"A new energy is being generated in the country and we will not let this energy go waste. It is my duty as Congress president to seek your help," Kharge said.

"Today I want to call upon my Congress family to come together to carry the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra to every nook and corner of the country. The message of economic equality, safeguarding constitutional values, communal harmony, more employment opportunities to the youth of India," the new Congress chief said.

"Let's tell the people of India that the Congress is with them in their struggles and aspirations. Tell them that we are going to be their voice and that we will work for an India that was envisioned by forefathers who gave their blood and sweat for this great nation," he also said.

Rahul Gandhi is leading the 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra along with other leaders of the party to help promote unity and communal harmony in the country.

He has been attacking the BJP, accusing it of creating an atmosphere of hatred and violence in society. He is also raising the issues of price rise, unemployment and growing economic disparity in the country during his yatra.

