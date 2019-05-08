Rahul Gandhi's 'Unconditional Apology' To Top Court For Misquoting It

Rahul Gandhi had expressed regret and admitted that he had falsely quoted the top court.

Rahul Gandhi, in an "unconditional apology" to the Supreme Court, said today that he had "unintentionally and inadvertently" linked its Rafale case order to his "Chowkidar chor hai" phrase against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On April 30, the Congress chief had told the court he would apologise through a fresh affidavit for wrongly attributing the "Chowkidar chor hai" remark to the Supreme Court. In an earlier affidavit, Rahul Gandhi had expressed regret which, the BJP argued, was nowhere near an unqualified apology that was required.

On April 10, the court - which is hearing petitions asking for a review of its December order on Rafale - ruled that classified documents accessed by the media can be used as evidence to consider the requests.

Hours later, Rahul Gandhi had welcomed the order at a public rally with the "chowkidar" slogan, but attributed it to the top court judges.

As the BJP, in an appeal, accused the Congress chief of being in contempt, the court demanded that Mr Gandhi explain his position.

In his affidavit, Mr Gandhi expressed regret and admitted that he had falsely quoted the top court as "rhetorical flourish in the heat of political campaigning" without having seen, read or analysed the order.

