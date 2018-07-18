"Who Am I?": Rahul Gandhi's "Pop Quiz" Jabs BJP On Swami Agnivesh Attack

Swami Agnivesh was attacked by a mob in Jharkhand as soon as he came out of his hotel, flanked by tribals.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: July 18, 2018 10:19 IST
There were hundreds of responses to the Congress president Rahul Gandhi's "quiz".

New Delhi: 

Rahul Gandhi's strike at the ruling BJP over a mob attack on social activist Swami Agnivesh yesterday took the form of a "pop quiz" on Twitter. Swami Agnivesh, 80, was assaulted, punched and kicked by a group allegedly of BJP Yuva Morcha or youth workers in Jharkhand.

Rahul Gandhi posted a news report of the assault with his tweet this morning. 

 

Within moments, there were hundreds of responses to the Congress president's "quiz". His critics turned around the quiz to lampoon him and the Congress.

 

 

 

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had posted another tweet to hit back at the BJP, over a huge controversy over what he said at a recent meeting with Muslim intellectuals. The BJP has targeted him on the basis of a report in an Urdu daily that he told Muslim leaders Congress is a "Muslim party".
 


Swami Agnivesh, was in Pakur in Jharkhand when he was attacked by a mob as soon as he came out of his hotel, flanked by tribals.

The activist told NDTV that the mob shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as they beat him up, not relenting as he begged them to stop.

Swami Agnivesh was attacked when he stepped out of his hotel to attend a seminar.

The BJP has condemned the attack and denied that the attackers were linked to the party. At the same time, a spokesperson of the party said "one shouldn't see the attack in isolation and Swami Agnivesh's 'track record' is such that the reaction doesn't come as a surprise".

