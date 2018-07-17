Rahul Gandhi's "I Am Congress" Reply To Row Over "Muslim Party" Remarks

Despite the Congress denial, the BJP taunted Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi, who found himself in a huge political row after allegations that he called the Congress a "Muslim party", today hit back at the BJP with a tweet that spelled out his stand, positioning the party as an all-embracing one. Mr Gandhi's party has repeatedly denied the reports, which first appeared in a Urdu newspaper and was promptly zeroed in by the BJP. First defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targetted the Congress chief citing the report.

Today, the 47-year-old Congress chief, who took charge of the party last December, tweeted:

I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me.



I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear.



I love all living beings.



I am the Congress.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2018

Over the last week, the BJP and the Congress had been sniping at each other over the reported remarks of Mr Gandhi. While the BJP called the Congress the "worst communal party", the Congress hit back with a page from history. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the BJP is the new version of the East India Company since it has also followed the divide and rule policy.

On Saturday, at a public meeting in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I read in the newspapers that naamdaar (entitled) said the Congress is a party of the Muslims. I am not surprised... When the previous prime minister was in charge, he said openly that the first use of natural resources should be with Muslims".

Today, after Mr Gandhi's tweet, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "Rahul, You may be standing in line with people at the end, but the people are not standing with you. They know the Congress 'family rule' did not do anything for them".

Most of the Muslim intellectuals at the meeting with Rahul Gandhi have denied the comments attributed to him by the Urdu daily Inquilaab.

Inquilaab reporter Mumtaz Alam Rizwi said he stood by his report, but Mr Gandhi's comments were nuanced. "I never used the term Muslim party. Rahul Gandhi said Congress is a party of Muslims. He said 'haan, (yes), because Muslims are weakened, they have become another version of Dalits in the country'," said Mr Rizwi.

On Sunday, the "Inquilab" published another report claiming its version has been corroborated by the Congress minority cell chief, who strongly denied it.