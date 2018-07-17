Activist Swami Agnivesh Attacked Allegedly By BJP Workers In Jharkhand

Social Activist Swami Agnivesh was thrashed allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Jharkhand's Pakur district today. The alleged BJP workers had shown black flags and raised slogans against him.

Swami Agnivesh, was attending an event in Pakur. He was flanked by tribals who were holding bows and arrows. He was attacked by a group as soon as he came out of a hotel there. The alleged BJP workers were chanting "Jai Sri Ram" as they thrashed the 80-year-old activist.

"I am against any sort of violence. I am known as a peace-loving person. I don't know why I was attacked," Swami Agnivesh told NDTV. We have asked for investigation, he said.

Swami Agnivesh added that he was abused and there were no policemen around. Local reporters said BJP youth wing's workers were outside his hotel to protest his visit, but he was completely taken aback when he was attacked, he said.

He is injured and the doctors are running tests at a local hospital.

The attack appears to be pre-planned and the police have detained 20 men for the violence.