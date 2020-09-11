Social Activist Swami Agnivesh Dies At A Hospital In Delhi

Swami Agnivesh, 80, died at a Delhi hospital on Friday night

Social activist Swami Agnivesh died after a cardiac arrest Friday evening at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. He was 80 years old. Admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Swami Agnivesh was being treated for liver cirrhosis and had been on ventilator support following multi-organ failure.

According to a statement by the hospital, his condition began deteriorating this evening and he suffered a heart attack at 6 PM. Doctors attempted to resuscitate him but failed, and he was declared dead at 6.30 PM.

A social activist, religious leader and former Haryana MLA, news of Swami Agnivesh's death was greeted with shock, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan among those who tweeted.

"I am shocked and saddened by his passing. A man of vigour and conviction, he never looked, sounded or behaved his age! The country is diminished by his passing & I mourn with the millions whose rights he fought to uphold. Om Shanti," Mr Tharoor said.

"The demise of Swami Agnivesh is a huge tragedy. A true warrior for humanity & tolerance. Among the bravest that I knew... willing to take huge risks for public good. Was brutalised in Jharkhand by a BJP/RSS lynch mob 2 yrs ago. Liver got damaged," Mr Bhushan said.

In July 2018 Swami Agnivesh was brutally assaulted, allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers, in Jharkhand's Pakur, where he was attending an event.

As he came out of the hotel he was staying in, he was attacked by a mob who were allegedly chanting "Jai Sri Ram" as they thrashed him.

"I am against any sort of violence. I am known as a peace-loving person. I don't know why I was attacked," he told NDTV later.

The BJP condemned the attack and insisted that the attackers weren't associated with the party, but added that the incident was not a surprise given "Swami Agnivesh's 'track record'".

"They were carrying black flags and without any warning pounced on me. They punched, kicked and dragged me on the ground. They also used cuss words," Swami Agnivesh told NDTV.