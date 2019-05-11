Rahul Gandhi's Hands-On Solution After Helicopter Glitch In Himachal

Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of him fixing his helicopter, with a message about team work.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is a busy person these days, packing tireless election campaigns, roadshows and speeches into his schedule. Yesterday, as he travelled to Himachal Pradesh for a rally, an unexpected challenge emerged. In Una, the helicopter that he was travelling in developed a glitch and Rahul Gandhi himself, got down to fix it.

Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share the moment, along with a message about team work. "Good teamwork means all hands to the deck! We had a problem with our helicopter in Una, HP today, that working together we quickly fixed. Nothing serious, thankfully," he wrote with a picture of him lying on the ground and looking at the helicopter with full concentration.

Rahul Gandhi's post received over 93,000 likes, with people praising him for his humility and simplicity. "Hats off sir. We believe in you and support you," one Instagram user wrote. "Kudos, stay safe," another user posted. Congress also posted a video of Rahul Gandhi, standing by pilots and helping them.

Rahul Gandhi's father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was a trained pilot. He also worked with Air India.

The Congress chief is seeking re-election from Amethi, the constituency he has held since 2004. In the 2014 election, he won by a reduced margin of about one lakh over his challenger Smriti Irani of the BJP.

He also chose a second seat to contest from this election, Wayanad, a hilly town in Kerala. His decision turned Wayanad into one of the most-watched constituencies in the country.

In Himachal Pradesh, voting will take place on May 19, the last day of the seven-phase national elections. Five phases of the momentous elections have been completed. Voting for the sixth and seventh phase will take place on May 12 and 19 respectively. Results will be declared on May 23.

