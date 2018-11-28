'Livelihoods Being Snatched In Madhya Pradesh': Rahul Gandhi Jabs BJP

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came a day before Madhya Pradesh votes. (File)

Bailing out debt-ridden farmers would revive Madhya Pradeshs economy, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he blamed the BJP government for the state's agrarian crises, unemployment and deteriorating law and order.

Appealing to the people of Madhya Pradesh on social media, Mr Gandhi said the state in 15 years of BJP rule had been in the news more for Vyapam scam, crime against women, malnutrition and rise of sand mafia.

"The farmers are on the streets, youth running from pillar to post looking for jobs, daughters afraid of coming out their houses. The state is known for its tribals but their rights and livelihood are being snatched," Mr Gandhi said on the eve of Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls on Wednesday.

Reflecting on Congress' assurance of farm loan waiver, Mr Gandhi said bailing the debt-ridden farmers would revive the economy.

"If the farmers are financially stale, then only the economy will come on track. I can't understand why the BJP is opposing this. Because of the efforts of the Congress, the country's politics is now farmer-centric. Otherwise, (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, for the sake of capitalist cronies, was bringing ordinance one after the other to snatch farmers' land," he added.