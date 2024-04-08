Rahul Gandhi's Chopper Grounded In Madhya Pradesh Due To Bad Weather

Rahul Gandhi will stay overnight in Shahdol, said Madhya Pradesh Congress chief (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will stay overnight in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather, a party functionary said on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi is in Madhya Pradesh for his party's Lok Sabha campaign and he addressed two rallies in Mandla and Shahdol, which will go to polls on April 26.

"His helicopter could not take off due to bad weather in Shahdol. Rahul Gandhi was supposed to fly to Jabalpur from where he was to leave for Delhi," Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari told PTI.

"Now, he will stay overnight in a hotel in Shahdol and leave at 6am on Tuesday," Mr Patwari informed.



