Rahul Gandhi's 'China-Nirbhar' Jibe At Modi Government Over Statue Of Equality

Statue of Equality is among the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today claimed that the Statue of Equality is made in China. Taking a jibe at the government's aatmanirbhar policy, he asked if 'New India is China-nirbhar'.

"Statue of Equality is Made in China. 'New India' is China-nirbhar," he posted on Twitter today.

Statue of Equality is Made in China.



‘New India' is China-nirbhar? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 9, 2022

Mr Gandhi's remarks come after media reports claimed that the 216-feet statue of Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad was made by a Chinese corporation. Reports claim that the contract for the Rs 135 crore statue was awarded to China's Aerosun Corporation in 2015. It was brought to India in 1,600 pieces and then assembled here over a period of 15 months.

The statue was inaugurated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5. The statue, which is among the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world, is a tribute to the Hindu saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

It is located in a 45-acre complex on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The Rs1,000-crore project was funded entirely by donations from devotees globally.

Last week, the Congress leader had launched a blistering attack in the Parliament on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy. He accused the government of bringing China and Pakistan together.

"The strategic goal of India should have been to keep China and Pakistan separate. But what you have done is to bring them together. Do not underestimate what we are facing. This is a serious threat to India," he said.