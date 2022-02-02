"You Have Brought China And Pakistan Together": Rahul Gandhi Tears Into PM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the government made a "huge strategic mistake" in J&K.

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi today launched a blistering attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of "bringing China and Pakistan" together and making a "huge strategic mistake" in Jammu and Kashmir. In a speech slamming the BJP-government, Mr Gandhi said that the country has been surrounded by adversaries on all sides and is isolated in the region. "The nation is at risk from outside and inside. and I don't like that. This worries me," he added. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar responded to two accusations by the Congress leader on Twitter, and also took a swipe at his foreign trips.

"The strategic goal of India should have been to keep China and Pakistan separate. But what you have done is to bring them together. Do not underestimate what we are facing. This is a serious threat to India," he said, adding that we made a "huge strategic mistake" in Jammu and Kashmir, possibly referring to the reading down of Article 370 that revoked the special status granted to the state.

Responding to the accusation, Dr Jaishankar listed instances of China and Pakistan working together when the Congress was in power at the centre.

"Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together. Perhaps, some history lessons are in order," he said on Twitter and cited four instances.

"In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China.

China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s.

From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration.

In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started," he added.

The Congress MP also claimed that India didn't have a guest for Republic Day this year because the country is "completely isolated and surrounded". "We are surrounded in Nepal, Afghanistan, China," he said, calling it "the single biggest crime against the people of India".

Dr Jaishankar, in another tweet, clarified that foreign guests were not physically present because of the pandemic and that they held a virtual summit on January 27. Taking a swipe at Mr Gandhi's foreign trips, he said that "those who live in India" know that we are in the midst of a pandemic.

"It is very clear that the Chinese and Pakistanis are planning. Look at the weapons they are buying, look at the way they are talking. We have made a massive blunder and I am absolutely sure we can defend against the Chinese," he said.

Not just external threats, Mr Gandhi also said that the country has been "weakened" and "our institutions are under attack".