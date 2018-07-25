Rahul Gandhi Waited Months Before Now-Famous Hug In Parliament: Sources

Rahul Gandhi came up with the idea to give PM Narendra Modi a hug about three months back

It was not impromptu but a much considered move- when Congress president Rahul Gandhi went in for a hug with his supposed arch enemy Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was after a long internal deliberation stretched out for weeks, if not months. NDTV has confirmed this after speaking to those close to the Congress President that it was an idea that had its genesis in PM Modi's mocking speeches towards the Gandhi family.

'Three or four months ago, Rahul Gandhi heard PM speaking where he criticised the Gandhi family, his mother, entire family. And he thought the best way to counter it was by affection.'

And that's when the public display of affection, or PDA plan began taking shape. Mr Gandhi is said to have told his colleagues that he believed a hug would take the PM by surprise. However, insiders say that he did wrestle with the timing of it. Should it be during the PM's speech? Should it be in the middle or end? In the end, he decided to go for it when he ended his own speech during the no confidence debate.

While there has been much talk about it, some criticism too, Congress strategists think it had been a successful move. No wonder, they now plan to keep repeating it. 'I am going to hug a lot.' Rahul Gandhi is reported to have told certain people. Now, the PM is forewarned.