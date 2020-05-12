Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Deposit Rs 7,500 To Accounts Of Labourers

Rahul Gandhi urged the government to ensure labourers return home safely (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of lakhs of labourers to their homes and deposit at least Rs 7,500 in their accounts.

He also urged the prime minister to deposit money in their accounts and announce an economic package for the small and medium industry to ensure their livelihoods.

"Prime Minister ji, I request you to announce steps on the safe return of lakhs of labourer brothers and sisters, who are walking on the streets, to their homes. Along with this, to support them in this time of crisis, ensure direct transfer of at least Rs 7,500 to their accounts," he said in a tweet in Hindi posted just as PM Modi was to begin his address to the nation.

In a video message in the tweet, he said mothers cry whenever their children are hurt.

"Today, Mother India is crying because crores of its children are walking on the streets thirsty and hungry. I urge the government to ensure their safe return home, put money in their bank accounts and to ensure their livelihood, give an early package to the small and medium industry," Rahul Gandhi said.

In his televised address, PM Modi announced a special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 per cent of India's GDP, for "our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry".