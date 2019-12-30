Help Families Of Those Killed In Citizenship Protests, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi asked party leaders to help families. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today urged party leaders to meet the families of those killed and injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and provide them all help.

Rahul Gandhi, who met families of the victims on Saturday in Assam, said many people have been wounded and killed while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"Across India, many young men & women have been wounded & even killed while protesting against the CAA. I urge our Congress party workers to meet the victim''s families & provide them all possible assistance. On Saturday I met the families of 2 young martyrs in Assam," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video of a protest against the amended citizenship law.

His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also been meeting families in Uttar Pradesh.